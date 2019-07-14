Auctioneer claims record for Laois farm land sale at over €25,000 per acre

Portarlington based auctioneer, Matt Dunne has claimed the record in Laois for the sale of agricultural land at €25,583 per acre.

Last Friday, June 29 in the Heritage Hotel Killenard, he said bidding was competitive between the farming community and the business community as to who was going to buy the various lots of land under the gavel.

The Estate of the Late Jimmy Conroy, Cappakeel Emo was on offer — a two-storey residence (requiring extensive refurbishment) and 36 acres of land in various lots was offered for sale by public auction.

Lot 1 — The house on 1.35 acres. The reserve of €125,000 was quickly surpassed, and at €170,000 the auctioneer consulted the vendor.

Lot 2 — adjoins lot 1 and comprises of 7.5 acres plus hay shed. This quickly surpassed its reserve of €125,000 and was actively bid by five different bidders to €240,000. The auctioneer consulted.

Lot 3 — the entire of Lot 1 and Lot 2 i.e The House on 8.75acres was then eagerly sought-after and a local farmer won the day at €450,000 or a massive €51,428 per acre.

“In fairness the new owner immediately sold Lot 1 off and he was delighted with his land, i.e. which is well located, with excellent road frontage and site potential,” said Mr Dunne.

Lot 4 — 7.8128 acres of grazing land situated fronting onto Wellingtonia Avenue within Emo Court Demesne. The reserve of €100,000 was reached within minutes and the land was eventually sold to a representative of the OPW for €160,000 or €20,500 an acre.

“A sensible move,” says Matt Dunne, “as the OPW should be in control of all the lands within the demesne walls.”

Lot 5 — 8.4127 acres excellent arable land. Again the reserve of €100,000 was quickly surpassed and Matt Dunnes hammer fell to a local farmer Mr Edward Mulhall for €160,000 or €19,000 an acre.

“A beautiful field in a scenic location” said the auctioneer.

Lot 6 — 6.387 acres and its reserve of €75,000 was quickly surpassed and the successful bidder was Mr Liam Davis, a happy neighbour.

The selling price was €90,000 or €14,000 per acre.

“Excellent arable land in a scenic location,” says Mr Dunne.

Lot 7 — 4 acres of reasonable agricultural land with limited frontage onto the old N7 close to the New Inn Cross.

Bidding opened at €30,000 and 13 bids later Matt Dunnes hammer fell at €61,000 or €15,250 per acre to a business man from Mountmellick.

“Overall it was a tremendous auction,” says Matt Dunne, “with four or five bidders for every lot and there is no doubt the attraction was its close proximity to the majestic Emo Court and its pleasure gardens.”

He is now looking for more land for the dissapointed under bidders.