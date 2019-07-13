KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Five-bed Johnstown home on large corner site on market

This most impressive detached residence stands on a large corner site in this most prestigious setting overlooking a private green area.

The property is presented in good condition throughout with the garage converted and an extension added in recent years.

St John’s Grove is extremely convenient to Johnstown Village and Naas town centre.

Local schools, shops, pubs and restaurants are close at hand.

The Arrow train service is available from Sallins and the recently upgraded N7 provides a three lane carriageway to the M50.

Local sporting facilities include the Palmerstown House golf course, The K Club, Naas golf course, Craddockstown golf course, the racecourses of Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh and many gymnasiums including Naas Gym Plus.

This fine property offers well proportioned and spacious accommodation comprising entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, sun room, family room, breakfast room, kitchen, utility room, play room (with bathroom off), five bedrooms (master with ensuite), bedroom two with ensuite and walk in wardrobe, bathroom and guest toilet.

Viewing by prior appointment with Smyth Naas on 045 895440.

St Johns Park South, Johnstown has a guide price of €730,000.