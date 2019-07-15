Kildare Holstein Friesian Club Annual Herd’s Competition 2019

There was a sizeable increase in this years Annual Herds Competition run by the Kildare Holstein Friesian Club (KHFC).

Over thirty herds were entered and the judging ran from Monday June 10 to Thursday June 13. Once again, the sponsors were FBD Insurance. Competition judge this year was Mr. Dessie Dunleavey from Drogheda, who was former manager with one of the top herds in the country i.e. the ‘Moneymore’ herd.

Dessie was also a Hall of Fame recipient for his work with the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA). Announcement of the results and presentation of awards took place in Toughers Restaurant, Naas, Thursday night June 13.

Kenny Garry of FBD did the presentations for which the club is very grateful.

The following are all the results: Junior Section— Best Heifer: 3rd Michael Kealy; 2nd Damien Griffin; 1st Ger Waters. Junior Cow: 3rd Fran Allen; 2nd Bolton Abbey; 1st Damien Griffin with Clonecurry Avril. Best Mature Cow: 3rd Larry Hannon; 2nd Ger Waters; 1st Damein Griffin with Clonecurry Primrose. Bull Progeny: 3rd Tom Ryan- BML; 2nd Shane Loughlin-SOK; 1st Damien Griffin- Dungorney Cronin. Cow Family: 3rd Shane Loughlin- Beech; 2nd Ger Waters- Sally; 1st Damien Griffin- Lilly. Exhibitor Bred: Ger Waters- Orla. Production: 3rd David Connell; 2nd Bolton Abbey; 1st Larry Hannon. Inspection: 3rd Shane Loughlin; 2nd Ger Waters; 1st Damien Griffin. Over-All: Damien Griffin.

Intermediate Section— Best Heifer: 3rd Dermot Doherty; 2nd Mel Martin; 1st Frank Flood. Junior Cow: 3rd Gray Partnership; 2nd Frank Flood; 1st Mel Martin. Best Mature Cow: 3rd Pat Loughlin; 2nd Tom O’Grady; 1st Frank Flood. Bull Progeny: 3rd Mel Martin-Hagley; 2nd Norman Stanley - RAF; 1st Grey Partnership- McCormacks. Cow Family: 2nd Dermot Doherty; 1st Norman Stanley- Rebecca. Exhibitor Bred: Tom O’Grady. Production: 3rd Gray Dairy Partnership; 2nd Dermot Doherty; 1st Tom O’Grady. Inspection: 3rd Gray Partnership; 2nd Tom O’Grady; 1st Frank Flood. Over-All: Tom O’Grady.

Senior Section— Best Heifer: 3rd Tony Jackson; 2nd Gerry & Dermot Flynn; 1st David Hanley with Loughninane Fame. Junior Cow: 3rd Padraig Travers; 2nd Gerry & Dermot Flynn; 1st Tony Jackson with Kaedeen Levi 5 Florance. Best Mature Cow: 3rd Tony Kavanagh; 2nd David Hanley; 1st Tony Jackson with Kaedeen Talent Rosa. Bull Progeny: 3rd Tony Jackson- Hagleys; 2nd John Murphy- Twists; 1st David Hanley- Fever. Cow Family: 3rd John Murphy- Linda; 2nd Tony Jackson- Petunia; 1st David Hanley- Christinas. Exhibitor Bred: Tony Jackson: Kaedeen Talent Rosa. Production: 3rd David Hanley; 2nd Gerry & Dermot Flynn; 1st Tony Jackson. Inspection: 3rd Gerry & Dermot Flynn; 2nd Tony Jackson; 1st David Hanley. Over-All: Tony Jackson.

Premier Section— Best Heifer: 3rd Pat Walsh with Gragadder Christine; 2nd Dermot Jackson- BorkilBeg Armani Sqaw; 1st Brochan & Joe Cocoman with Killwarden Doorman Promise. Junior Cow: 3rd Joe & Kevin Doran with Dondale Dempsey Ruth; 2nd Brochan & Joe Cocoman with Killwarden Bonnie; 1st Cyril & John Dowling- Balldonnel FM Sunshine. Best Mature Cow: 3rd Pat Walsh with Gragadder 1622; 2nd Cyril & John Dowling with Balldonnel FM Dawn; 1st Victor Jackson with Crossnacole Atwood Precious. Bull Progeny: 3rd John Coakley- Delta Trading; 2nd Victor Jackson- Atwoods; 1st Cyril & John- FM Flash Matic. Cow Family: 3rd Brochan & Joe Cocoman- Bonnys; 2nd Victor Jackson- Precious; 1st Anthony Kealy- Mini.

Exhibitor Bred: Victor Jackson- Crossnacole Atwood Precious. Production: 3rd Brochan & Joe Cocoman; 2nd Victor Jackson; 1st Dermot Jackson. Inspection: 3rd Victor Jackson; 2nd Brochan & Joe Cocoman; 1st Dermot Jackson. Over-All: Dermot Jackson. Highest Overall EBI: Dermot Doherty.