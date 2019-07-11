THROWBACK THURSDAY: Electricity use at Naas Town Hall queried during rationing

Theresa Murray looks back to life in Naas 75 years ago when electricity rationing was in place.

At the meeting of the Naas Urban Council on Tuesday night, Mr M N Murphy asked why the lights in the Town Hall were on until 11.30 each night, seeing that the Council over a year ago had limited the hour to 11 o’clock, which in his opinion was time to close down, the Leinster Leader reported on July 1, 1944.

The meeting heard that two factories in Naas town were working at half-time because of the shortage of electricity. But Mr Dowling argued that The Catholic Institute using the Town Hall were not using any more than they were entitled to under the ration.

Mr O’Donoghue — That is a most important matter. It is a question as to whether the Council’s order has been carried out, or whether we, the elected representatives of the people, have been defied.

Mr Murphy — The reason I raised the question is because of the urgent need to conserve electricity. I think to keep people in employment is more important than providing amusement at the present time.

Mr Dowling — We use a 300 watt lamp for the billiard table at the moment, but I think Mr Murphy misunderstands the matter. Although the billiard room may be open until 11.30 we strictly keep within the amount of electricity allowed to us under the ration.

Mr Murphy — A 300 watt lamp would provide light for three families in St. Corban’s.

Mr Dowling — That’s a fallacious argument.

Mr O’Donoghue — I understand that since Sunday night there is no light at all in St Corban’s. I would not mind but candles and paraffin are unobtainable.

Mr Dowling — Of course, I don’t know who gave instructions for the extra half hour.

Mr O Donoghue — Apart from the economic aspect, I think that if we the elected representatives of the people, make an order, it would be carried out — it should not be flouted.

Mr Lawler — I’d imagine from 8 to 11pm is long enough for anybody.

Mr O’Donoghue — It is only a minor item but a straw shows how the wind blows.

Mr Lawlor — Bring up Mr Louis Doyle.

Town Clerk — The County Manager gave them permission — the only person that has authority to do so.

Mr O’Donoghue — That makes all the difference in the world. It puts the “kibosh” on it.

Chairman — There is no use discussing it now.

Mr O’Donoghue — I disagree. The Manager should be very careful about over-riding the authority of the Council — the elected representatives of the people. It shows a complete lack of collaboration between the Manager and the Council. I think it is a thing the Manager should not do. It looks bad on his part.

Mrs Higgins — In view of the scarcity of electricity, I don’t think any extra facilities should have been given.

Mr O’Donoghue — I am going to propose that this facility be forthwith withdrawn.

Chairman — You would not be in order until next meeting.

The matter was deferred to the next meeting of the Naas Urban Council.