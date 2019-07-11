Warm Irish welcome for French visitors to Newbridge

Breton and French flags flew over Newbridge last weekend as a group of French visitors from Argentré du Plessis were hosted by local families.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Newbridge has been twinned with this town in Brittany since October 2017.

The guests were treated to a programne of hospitality which included a reception in the NCO Mess East, Curragh Camp and afterwards the experience of O’Rourke’s bar on Main street. Friendships were enhanced, new members welcomed and the Irish look forward to their reciprocal visit to Argentré next year.

“Thank you to everyone involved for their contribution to this weekend,” said a spokesperson, “Anyone who would like any further information can contact newbridgeargentrefriendship@gmail.com.”