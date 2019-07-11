Fun in store for Monasterevin's StreetFest on Sunday

Monasterevin StreetFest is on this Sunday, July 14 from 10.30 am starting with with a historical walk from Whelan Street, at the Community Centre.

Based on the trading and marketing history of the town it will commence from and return to the Community Centre for the unveiling of a Wall Mural at 11.30 am by local artist Paul Woods.

The Peoples Market opening at 12 pm, showcasing the wonderful craft and creation skills in the town and surrounding District.

You can explore these treasure troves for beautifully finished crafts, products and baked goods.

Traders at the People's Market have something for everyone's liking, from handcrafted soaps, china, cards to delicious buns, cakes and handmade chocolates.

Local farm produce, local honey and farm eggs all on offer.

Please support these creative people, who keep the skills and crafts of our heritage alive. All afternoon, the community of Monasterevin will showcase the talent in the region: local legends, Mick, Mike and Mary will entertain and sing, followed by the Lisa Lawlor dancers.

Celebrating her 10th year anniversary in Monasterevin, Lisa's Dancers recently completed dance exams, so these young performers are at the top of their game.

Panthers Gymnastics from Kildare Town will showcase their flexibility and athletic skills on the indoor Stage.

Three o clock is the magic hour, with an interactive show for young and old outdoors. the Wonderful Jecca the Clown with be his crazy funny self as he gets up to mischief and mayhem. Celebrating Irishness, The Morrissey Irish Dancers will entertain to the tunes Of Ceoltas, agus be ag caint Gaelic for the PopUpGaeltact. Monasterevin Credit Union have very kindly given their premises for these young performers , fresh from their performances in DisneyLand Paris, these dance artists are a joy to behold.

At 4pm, they are holding the Community Spirit Awards.

Honouring Volunteerism and heroic acts, they have four worthy winners this year. In conjunction with Monasterevin Lions Club, The Organising Group are delighted to have this wonderful local altristic group involved in the Inaugural Street Fest and together can only build on the mutual ethos of community.

All Afternoon from 12, there is face painting, Kids Play Tent, Giant Games, CraftTeaCupCafe, Uniform Swap, hosted by the Girls Primary School, where you can choose a pre-loved, great condition School tracksuit, skirt, and jumper for a €2 donation to the school.

Hosted by Monasterevin Youth Action their BBQ has delicious Hot dogs and burgers.

The Fire Brigade will also give demonstrations and the fire trucks will be present all afternoon for kids to explore. The Community First Responders will demonstrate basic life support and first aid skills; Cooking Demonstration by Bernard Gibney.

SEE ALSO: Ice cream parties in Kildare