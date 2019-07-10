Building works due to start up again on Maynooth Educational Campus later this year

Building work is to get underway again at Maynooth Educational Campus, accoring to Kildare TD, Bernard Durkan.

After corresponding with the Minister for Education, he has confirmed that the tender process for the remaining works for Maynooth Educational Campus - consisting of two 1,000 pupil schools and a shared sports facility - has be completed and the project has been devolved to Kildare and Wicklow ETB.

“The Minister has informed me that the completion of the tender process means that building is due to commence on the site in early Q3 2019. The expected completion date for the two school buildings is June 2020, with works due to conclude on the sports facility in July 2020."