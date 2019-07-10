Met Éireann's summery weekend weather forecast - make the most of it because a change is coming

The muggy close weather is set to give way to dry sunny and warmer weather this weekend but make the most of it because Met Éireann's latest forecast is for a change to less favourable conditions.

Met Éireann says Saturday should be mainly dry with just the odd light shower around, chiefly in Ulster. While most places will see a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells, there will be more cloudy periods over the Midlands, east and north, with the best of the sunnier intervals in the west and southwest. Maximum temperatures will range 17 to 22 degrees with the highest values in the sunnier west and southwest.

Sunday should be the best day of the weekend with mostly sunny conditions countrywide. Met Éireann says it will be 'dry and warm with top temperatures 19 to 24 Celcius. But it could also be sunburn weather as UV Index will be high or very high. Winds will only be light to moderate with sea breezes developing near coasts. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Before we get to the weekend, the humid conditions are set to continue.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain in places at first. Heavier rain in the west will spread eastwards and become widespread this evening. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees and mostly moderate southwest breezes.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with rain becoming lighter and gradually clearing with clear spells developing further west. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

On Thursday, Met Éireann says that any early rain in eastern areas will soon clear to give a bright and less humid day with sunny spells. Many areas dry, but some scattered showers also, mainly in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally, but locally 22 C in the south and southeast with moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday night will see any showers will become increasingly isolated, and largely confined to Ulster. Cloud amounts will vary with some clear spells at times. Mild and close with lows of 12 to 15 Celsius in light, occasionally moderate, west to northwest winds.

There will be a few showers about on Friday, mainly over the northern half of the country, but these gradually becoming lighter and increasingly isolated as the day goes on. Generally cloudy conditions prevailing over much of the country through the morning, but the cloud will break up from the south and west during the afternoon and evening, and sunny spells will increase.

A less humid day than recently, with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, highest values in south Munster and south Leinster. Mostly dry overnight, with clear spells, just an isolated light shower or two in the north and northwest. Lows of 8 to 11 C., in light northwest or variable breezes.

The outlook beyond the weekend is that Monday will be another mainly dry day with good sunshine in most areas and maximum temperatures in the mid-20s.

Current indications suggest the weather will change to a more changeable and unsettled pattern thereafter, with showers or longer spells of rain. While it will be warm and close at first, but temperatures returning to average towards midweek.