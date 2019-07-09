Kildare man heading to World Transplant Games

Kilcullen award winning butcher James Nolan is preparing once again to head to the World Transplant Games.

He is one of 39 members Transplant Team Ireland who are set to depart for the games in Newcastle Gateshead in the UK from August 17 to 24.

Ranging in age from 16 to 81, the team of 29 men and 10 women, have all undergone organ transplants including one heart, one lung, five liver, one bone marrow and 31 kidneys. It will be the largest ever Irish Transplant Team travelling abroad, and they will be among 2000 participants from over 60 countries who will take part in the World Transplant Games 2019.

For more details, see transplantteamireland.ie

