Naas Town Goes Racing celebrates community spirit

The Naas Town Goes Racing meeting held on Saturday July 6 at Naas Racecourse celebrated all things community spirit.

The Kildare track ran a new initiative which aimed to encourage locals to embrace their local racetrack and to connect with the local community in a meaningful way.

Over the last few months the track has been working with local stakeholders and community groups including schools, local traders and voluntary groups such as Naas Tidy Towns and Naas Men’s Shed.

Local traders were also invited to reserve a pop-up unit at the track in order to promote their business on the day.

There was also plenty of free family fun activities on the day and Naas GAA hosted a Skills Zone session. Live music and entertainment was provided by the talented pupils of Helen Jordan School of Performing Arts.

On the track the feature race of the day, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap was won by the impressive Bailly, trained by Ger Lyons with jockey Colin Keane on board. Care at Home, Dooley Insurance and Foran Equine also sponsored races on the day.