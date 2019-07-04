Mass to mark retirement of Rathangan Parish Priest Fr Gerard O'Byrne

Bishop Nulty will say Mass on Saturday evening

A special Mass will be held this Saturday evening in Rathangan to mark the retirement of Fr Gerard O'Byrne.

The parish priest has been serving the Kildare town for thirty years.  

On Saturday July 6, Bishop Denis Nulty will celebrate the 6.30pm Mass as a Mass of Thanksgiving for Fr. O' Byrne.

Parishioners are invited to attend Bunscoil Bhride afterwards for refreshments. 