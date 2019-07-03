Kildare motorists facing closures tonight on Naas Newbridge bypass

Motorists will be met by closures tonight on the M7 Naas Newbridge by-pass.

The R445 Dual Carriageway will again be closed overnight, in both directions, between the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout and the Ladytown crossing, between 10pm to 5am tonight.

The closures are necessary in order to carry out essential works as part of the development of the M7 Newhall Interchange.