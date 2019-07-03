Kildare deaths, July 3, 2019

The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles - Kingsgrove, Athy

The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel, passed away peacefully at St Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh on Tuesday, July 2.

Late of Kingsgrove, Athy, he will be sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception today Wednesday, July 3.

Funeral Service at 11am in St. James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, July 4.

Departing Castledermot on Thursday, July 4, to arrive at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

John McEvoy - Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin

The death has occurred of John McEvoy of Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin. He passed away peacefully on Juy 1 surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Susan, he will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne and Mary, son Seán, grandchildren Jonathan, Levina, Rebecca, Mariana, Ciaran, Adam & Heidi, great-grandchildren Evan and Joseph, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, today Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

Shane Millea - School St., Kilcock, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Shane Millea, of School St., Kilcock, Kildare / Celbridge, who passed away suddenly on July 1. Beloved son of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving father Richard, son Colton, daughter Ciara, sister Zita, brother Jason, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, today Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.15am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Frank Breen - (Corporal Rtd.) Brownstown, The Curragh

The death has occurred of Frank Breen, (Corporal Rtd.) Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare on June 30. He passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Colleen, granddaughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal takes place today, Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.