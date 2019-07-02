Forever Young Festival comes to Kildare this weekend

This weekend will see the Forever Young Festival, Ireland’s first 80’s festival which takes place from Friday to Sunday at Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown.

Tickets are still available for the event which will see gigs from a host of original 80’s icons from The Human League, Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes to Hollywood), Level 42, Kim Wilde, Jimmy Somerville (The Communards/Bronski Beat), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Bonnie Tyler, Midge Ure (Ultravox), Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Hothouse Flowers, Heaven 17, T’Pau, Big Country, From the Jam (with founding member Bruce Foxton), Cry Before Dawn, The Fizz (Buck’s Fizz), China Crisis, Imagination, Toyah, Hazel O’Connor, Katrina (& The Waves), Dr & The Medics and The South.

Gates open at midday on Friday for campers and the festival arena opens at 5pm.

Music starts at 7pm.

On Saturday the camping gate opens at 7am and the music starts at 2pm, and on Sunday there is day ticket parking at Goffs from 10am with music starting at 2pm.

Shuttle buses will run from Naas (at the Dublin Road Bus Stop near Maxol Station), Celbridge (Main Street Bus Stop) and Clane (Boyle Sports Bus Stop).

Tickets must be booked in advance at www.travelmaster.ie

Parking is only available on the Saturday and Sunday in Goffs.

Parking passes per vehicle must be purchased in advance at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie printed off in colour and displayed on the windscreen.