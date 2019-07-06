Young Naas eco warriers lobby their local politicians

A group of young Naas eco warriors brought their campaign against climate change to the local library recently where they staged a public presentation.

It was also attended by Cllrs Vincent P Martin, Anne Breen, Bill Clear, Carmel Kelly and Fintan Brett.

The message at the heart of their presentation is that there is that there is no alternative to the plan we live on, that there is no planet B or plan B — even although our contribution to global warming is leading to the destruction of earth.

The age profile of the club is 8 to 11 years and they go to the Mercy Convent School.

They have weekly meetings where they learn about and discuss climate change and then they create action plans on what they can do to help save their planet.

Their collective message is: “We need you to join with us to stop global warming so that all of us get to grow up in a clean safe world. Us children want to experience the world like our previous generations and not under the threat of becoming extinct.”

They meet under the banner of the No Planet B Club and they were part of the school strikes in Dublin against climate change. And they have spoke to local groups like the Brownies in Naas, AFRI and Extinction Rebellion Ireland.

As Chloe Harrington of the club explained they also try to walk whenever they can instead of getting in the car, pick up litter, turn off lights, save water and they reduce, reuse and recycle. Isabella Lee Miller and Ruby-Jo Cowdell presented the Climate Change Performance Index guessing game. The audience had to guess where their country sits on the list of “How well countries in the world are performing in tackling climate change.”