Historic site in Naas ‘should become a modern market’

The historic potato market site in Naas should be developed as a town centre market venue.

Cllr Seamie Moore says Kildare County council should explore the possibility of acquiring the old potato market, pictured below, for this purpose. It is currently in private ownership and he said securing the site from the present owners should form part of urban renewal proposal for the area near St. David’s Castle. This could enable KCC to develop the site into a modern town centre market which could also house the weekly country market, now hosted at the Moat Theatre.

Cllr Moore said the potato market, located behind North Main Street and is accessed via the route between St David’s Castle and the Presbyterian church, is a part of the heritage of Naas. He said the potato market dates back to the late 1700s and only moved from that location after the arrival of the Grand Canal to the town of Naas.