KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Georgian style residence on 12 acres near Kill

Coonan Property are offering this superb residential holding on 12 acres with a stable by private treaty with an asking price of €1,250,000.

The residence which was built in 1997 is a two storey Georgian style residence situated on a private and mature site. Newbury House, Alasty, Kill is accessed via attractive piers with an attractive tree lined gravelled driveway.

This imposing house which is presented in superb condition measures about 2,900 sq.ft and contains five bedrooms, three bathrooms, study, dining room, sunroom kitchen and utility.

Boasting a range of features such as high ceilings a Margaret Peart stained glass window and a feature central staircase.

Outside there is an attractive stable block with five stables, a tackroom, haybarn and garage. The yard has a separate entrance and is situated conveniently to the stud-railed paddocks.

The lands are all in grass are stud fenced and are surrounded by mature trees and hedgerow.

The property is ideally located on the quaint Alasty Lane just 5 km from the M7 motorway at Kill and from Sallins village. It is just 8 km from Straffan village and the K Club. Dublin is approximately a 35 minute drive and Newbury House is conveniently located close to Naas and Punchestown racetracks, The K Club and Carton House.

Newbury House is an ideal family home situated on a beautifully mature site.

Viewing is highly recommended with a guide price in excess of €1,250,000. For details contact Philip Byrne Coonan Property at 016286128