KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Three-bed Naas family home comes on the market

Number 53 Millbridge Way is a beautifully presented three bedroomed family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac off the Sallins Road in Naas.

This house has been lovingly extended and maintained by its current owners with no expense spared in creating a warm and appealing family home.

Offering stunning interiors and spacious accommodation, this is a versatile home perfect for modern family living.

This stylish property is located in a much sought after development close to the heart of Naas town and is just a few minutes walk from Naas Main Street and a short stroll to walks on the Grand Canal.

The M7/N7 and the Arrow rail link at Sallins close by. The property comprises hallway, sitting room, playroom, kitchen/dining/living room, utility and guest toilet.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and bathroom.

The attic has been converted into a luxurious room with en-suite.

This fine property comes with an asking price of €339,000 and viewing appointments came be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 info@sfor.ie