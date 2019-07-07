Bidding war: tillage man beats dairy man at Geashill auction

Matt Dunne & Associates, the Portarlington based auctioneers successfully sold 55 acres and a derelict house at Ballykean, Geashill, Co. Offaly.

The sale was by public auction on Thursday, June 27 in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.

Bidding war

“Taking out family members only three interested parties arrived but boy could they bid,” said Mr Dunne.

“A lady from the Curragh wanted it for horses and she opened proceedings at €400,000, a tillage man from 10 miles away and the lady fought it out until €510,000 when I consulted with the vendor. It was declared on the market and bidding quickly moved to €530,000, when an adjoining dairy man went in hot pursuit.”

A battle ensued in increments of €2,500 with the tillage man winning the day with a final bid of €574,500 or €10,500 per acre.

The vendor, Peter Malone was delighted with the outcome and the auctioneer is now anxious to get the sale of a similar parcel of land in the area for disappointed under bidders.