KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning Two Mile House residence

Smyth Naas present Emyvale — a stunning detached residence standing on an elevated landscaped private site of approximately 0.444 hectare (1.1 acre) in this exclusive development in Two Mile House.

Standing on a quiet cul de sac, this beautiful home boasts light filled interiors and is presented in turn key condition throughout.

Probably the best site in the development, the back garden enjoys complete privacy and can be enjoyed twelve months of the year thanks to the addition of an covered outdoor area which becomes an extra living room.

Two Mile House is one of the best addresses in the North Kildare area.

Local towns include Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge. There are many sporting attractions in the area including the racecourses of Punchestown, The Curragh and Naas, golf courses at Craddockstown, Naas and Palmerstown House as well as numerous gyms and leisure centres.

There are shops, shopping centres, pubs, restaurants, churches, schools and hospitals near by. The local primary school enjoys an excellent reputation.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge, sitting room, kitchen with family room, dining room, outdoor living area, utility room, five bedrooms (main en-suite), bathroom and guest toilet. Viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment. For further details contact Smyth Naas 045 895440.

Emyvale, 15 Stephenstown Lawn has a guide price of €695.000.