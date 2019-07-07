Two public defibrillators for Naas

The Naas Community First Responders have unveiled two public access defibrillators at the Centra store on Monread Road and at The Crossings, Dublin Road. The unveiling was attended by outgoing Mayor of Kildare Sean Power, Cllr Carmel Kelly and community garda Gary Cogan.

The NCFR group are also planning another two public access defibs to go up in the next few weeks.

Naas CFR was originally formed in 2017 and has been serving the Community since November 2018. There are 17 members in the group and they work alongside the National Ambulance Service responding to emergency calls for people with cardiac arrest, heart attack, chest pain, stroke or choking.

The group covers Naas, Sallins, Johnstown and part of the Caragh Road area.All of the group are volunteers who also otherwise work in full time jobs elsewhere .

“We also give up our time to train the community, local businesses and schools. We are trying to educate and promote awareness of CPR and life saving skills in our Community and hope these AED's are the first of many,” said group member Rebecca Cox.

The group can be contacted in Facebook at Naas Community First Responders and twitter/instagram @Naascfr