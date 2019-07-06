KILDARE PET RESCUE: The hedgehog helpline

During this busy season, we see a huge increase in young and new-born wildlife casualties arriving here at Kildare Animal Foundation.

Animals are found by people on their way to work, who are walking their dogs. Sometimes, the little animals have been brought in to them by a pet cat etc...

As the first point of contact with injured or orphaned wildlife, your actions are vital to their survival.

If you come across an animal who you feel is in trouble, please ring our helpline immediately for advice and assistance.

Sometimes an animal simply needs to be relocated — but oftentimes this animal needs to come into care. This care must be given by a trained and licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Keeping a wild animal in a domestic, unlicensed environment is illegal and severely compromises their chances of survival.

All wild animals have specific dietary requirements. If these needs are not met, they will not survive.

Animals must be fully wild to be released, as tame animals do not have the survival skills to make it on their own.

Housing wild animals in domestic environments seriously damages their mental health, disrupts their natural instincts and causes physical injury.

If you find a wild animal in need, please contact our helpline at the number below.

Keeping an animal for even a few days in an unsuitable environment leaves lasting effects that sometimes just cannot be reversed.

We welcome all help and support from the general public and hold regular training days and courses for anyone who would like to help our wildlife thrive.

Please contact us for information and training if you want to help our wildlife. Everyone is welcome to take part in these training days.

Helpline: 087 620 1270

Our line is incredibly busy at the moment. If you call and do not get an answer, please call back. We will help as soon as we can.

OPEN DAY

Join us in the beautiful countryside at our premises at South Green Road, just outside of Kildare town, on Sunday, July 14, at 1pm for our annual open day.

This open day is our biggest annual fundraiser for the animal foundation and wildlife shelter.

There will be plenty to do for all, with a plant stall, bottle stall, antiques, cake stall, kiddies games, crafts, face painting, barbecue and much, much more.

There will be free admission and free parking.

However, as we have lots of animals on site, no dogs are allowed to our open day.

Please help us celebrate our 25th year of caring for sick and injured animals of all sorts.

If you cannot come along, please show your support by donating plants, bottles wine/spirits/beer for our bottle stall, a raffle prize or even some homemade cakes to sell on the day.

For more information, please phone 045 522929.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie

or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.

All donations welcome.