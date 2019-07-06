My Kildare Life with Newbridge's Sean Hall

Sean from Newbridge is managing director of Manguard Plus security firm based in Naas. Sean moved to Newbridge when he was 11. He went to to St Conleths boys’ school and the vocational school in Newbridge. His father Sean is from Kildangan and his mother Margaret is from Laois.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

When we moved to Newbridge my father worked in Irish Ropes for years — its closure was a big loss to Newbridge. He then went to work with Provincial Security. My mother ran a fruit and veg stall on the Main Street in Newbridge; I used to work with her and I loved it, the banter, the customers and the buzz of the street.

I started working after school from the age of 11. I was a petrol pump attendant in McLoughlins’s Garage; I worked weekends in the Talk of the Town restaurant in Ballymany peeling potatoes and blanching chips. I also worked behind the bar in Mc Cabes and in the Horseshoe in Newbridge.

My Dad was mad into the GAA and I remember the buzz of getting ready for games, the crowds, the ice creams, sweets, the craic and, of course, the matches themselves.

I will never forget the first sight of the military displays on the Curragh camp. As a small kid the tanks and machines were just amazing.

I also have great memories of going to the races at the Curragh. Again it was the sense of excitement that was just brilliant and my Dad always gave me a few quid to put on a bet.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

It has to be the access to the Curragh plains. Miles and miles of walks to clear the head after a long day or week at work. We are so lucky to live in a county that has this amenity; there’s nowhere else like it.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

It’s the Hangman’s Arch in Milltown for me; great location, food, service, atmosphere. I’m almost guaranteed to meet people I know there and we have a bit of chat and it always adds to the evening.

CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT YOUR INVOLVEMENT WITH MOOREFIELD GAA?

I train the Mini Moores, the under 12s and under 13/14s four nights a week and most likely a Saturday or Sunday and sometimes both.

I’m out in the fresh air, I love the energy of the young lads and we have great fun.

The work that is being done at Moorefield is invaluable to the community and there is so much work that goes on in the background in the club that it is almost a full-time job.