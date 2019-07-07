Large attendance at parish Corpus Christi Procession in Newbridge

The St Conleth’s Parish fourth annual Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) procession from the Parish Church to the Dominican College on the afternoon of Sunday 23 June, was a public expression of the faith of the Catholic people of Newbridge, writes Lorcán O'Rourke.

Despite the constant rain, the attendance surpassed that of all previous occasions.

The international dimension of the parish community was exemplified by the participation of Filipino, African and Polish people, numerous locals, and children who received their first holy communion or confirmation in recent weeks.

The blessed sacrament was reverently carried in the monstrance by Fr Eugen Dragos Tamas C.C., accompanied by Fr Paul Lawlor O.P., Fr Michael Cudzillo C.C., Fr Thomas McCarthy, O.P., and Fr Mark Zygadlo. Also in attendance were Fr T. C. Anthony O. Carm., and Fr Praveen Lawrence O. Carm. of the Carmelite Friary in Kildare town.

As the people processed to the Dominican College, many car drivers stopped in respect, made the sign of the cross and took photos, and some onlookers joined the procession.

Fr John Harris, O.P., Prior of the Dominican Community, received and welcomed the procession of the Blessed Eucharist at the Dominican College and, assisted by Fr Eoin Casey and Fr Philip Mylryne of the Dominican Order, led Solemn Benediction in the College grounds.

The organising committee expressed their appreciation of the many groups and individuals who helped with planning, and Fr Paul Dempsey, P.P., and the Dominican community for facilitating the procession.

They also thanked Michael Byrne of Byrne Scaffolding, and Mongey Communications who provided equipment for the occasion, and the Garda Síochána for traffic management.

The role of volunteers who decorated the route in honour of the Blessed Sacrament was highly commended.

The day began in a very positive manner for the parish when Fr Paul Dempsey, P.P., St Conleth’s Parish, with musical accompaniment of In Caelo Choir, celebrated Mass which was broadcast on RTÉ One TV.

This made the feast of Corpus Christi a very special one in the life of the Newbridge Parish.