Jack L on stage in Naas
Gig
Jack L
Athy musical legend, Jack Lukeman, returns to St. Davids Church in Naas for a very special show on July 12.
Jack Lukeman is a singer-songwriter, performer, raconteur and a whole lot more besides.
Lukeman is a number 1 platinum-selling, critically acclaimed artist who continues to win a worldwide fan base with his unique multi-octave voice.
Jack has toured as a special guest with artists such as Sting, Imelda May, Jools Holland & The Proclaimers.
Special guest on the night is another Kildare native, Megan O’Neill from Ballymore Eustace.
Tickets are available from The Moat Theatre at 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com
