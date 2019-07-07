Jack L on stage in Naas

Athy musical legend, Jack Lukeman, returns to St. Davids Church in Naas for a very special show on July 12.

Jack Lukeman is a singer-songwriter, performer, raconteur and a whole lot more besides.

Lukeman is a number 1 platinum-selling, critically acclaimed artist who continues to win a worldwide fan base with his unique multi-octave voice.

Jack has toured as a special guest with artists such as Sting, Imelda May, Jools Holland & The Proclaimers.

Special guest on the night is another Kildare native, Megan O’Neill from Ballymore Eustace.

Tickets are available from The Moat Theatre at 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com