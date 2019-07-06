First ever sixth class graduates from Kildare town Educate Together NS

The first ever sixth class to graduate from Kildare town Educate Together National School (KTETNS) were honoured last week.

“We had a very important, amazing and emotional day in school,” said a school spokesperson.

“Our first ever 6th class had their last official day in school yesterday (Friday June 28) too, which was marked by all the younger children and staff in the school, as they clapped them out at the end of the day, with a rousing bualadh bos — fifth class are looking forward to theirs already.”

The graduation ceremony saw parents and siblings, along with friends and past teachers come together to celebrate this amazing group of 6th class children, who made several in the audience cry with their speeches and songs. They made lovely unexpected presentations to staff, and received their graduation diplomas and school hoodies to great applause.

Principal Gerry Breslin also spoke, and it was clear how the entire staff felt about the first group of ambassadors, and how much they will be missed.

“We all enjoyed a slideshow of 6th class’ funniest escapades, and their achievements after the ceremony,” she added.

The winners of the schools House Competition were also announced and the presentation of the perpetual trophy was made to Paige, Captain of House Water, who earned the most points during the school year.

Staff and parents worked very hard to ensure a lovely evening was had by all.