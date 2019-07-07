The Abbey in Clane could be used for more sustainable energy

The question of whether one of Clane’s most iconic buildings could be used for more sustainable energy was raised at the June 24 meeting of Clane Community Council.

The meeting heard that Clane and Kilcullen are ahead of other towns when it comes to promoting sustainable energy. The Abbey, which requires major work, has been considered. The meeting was told the Clane Project Centre has put in a grant application.

While permission would not be obtained to put solar panels on the Abbey itself, they could be put on the part of the structure used by the Evergreens. Council member, John Power, said the State is a “bit slow” but is setting up the grid which could buy back electricity from projects.