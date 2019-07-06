Clane Community Council discuss Capdoo housing plan

Clane Community Council (CCC) members raised a number of issues over the proposed development at Capdoo with one member questioning the population figures.

Ardstone Homes Limited have lodged a planning application with Bord Pleanala to build 366 houses at Capdoo in Clane, relatively close to the Lidl store on the Celbridge road and the Tesco Metro store.

The Bord is being asked to give the go ahead for 184 houses and 182 apartments.

Former county councillor, Tony McEvoy, said that under current plans, Clane’s population would be 10,000.

It was now 8,000, he said, and the Ardstone development could bring it close to the level. “The planning guidelines, regional and national, are a nonsense,” he told the monthly community council meeting on June 24.

The CCC chairman, Paul Carroll, said the Clane Local Area Plan indicted about 260 residences for the Capdoo site but the company has applied for 366.

This was significantly more than allowed for in the LAP, although figures were not set in stone in the plan.

Another CCC member, John Power said all the issues are supposed to be reviewed by Bord Pleanala.

Tony McEvoy said that the proposed bypass will help traffic congestion but wondered if the benefits will be ruled out by the increase in traffic from the residences. Des Drumm said the bypass was needed.

The meeting heard that a lot of people are not happy with the 3/4 storey height element of the proposed apartments.

An upgrade to the Capdoo Park / Brooklands junction on the Celbridge Road, is also part of the proposal.