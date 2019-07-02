Principal announced for new Leixlip Educate Together National School

The new Leixlip Educate Together National School will open its doors to junior infants at the end of August with principal Mary McDowell at the helm.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

It will be situated on the grounds of Leixlip Amenities Centre.

The principal was appointed at the end of May. Mary, who brings with her a wealth of experience was formerly principal at Staplestown National School in Donadea, has an extensive background in education. She said she is excited to be at the forefront of a start-up Educate Together School.

History was made on June 18 as the boys and girls of Leixlip Educate Together National School came together in Leixlip Amenity Centre for the first junior infant open day.

Mary was delighted to meet her new pupils and let them experience what to expect in ‘big school’.

"The room was set up to reflect a typical Aistear classroom with a variety of play-based activities. The Educate Together ethos was clearly evident as parents and teacher cooperated to create a happy, child-centred learning environment where the girls and boys played and interacted with each other and myself, who’ll also be their teacher. It also gave the parents the opportunity to relax and chat together and with me," said Mary.

"Work has begun on a site adjacent to the Amenity Centre and the school is all set to open on August 28. There are still a few places left, more details from Leixlipetns@gmail.com."

One of the parents who campaigned for the new school, Orla Matthew said that after her son was born in 2014, she started researching schools in the area and realised that Leixlip had five primary schools, all of which were under catholic patronage.

"Upon investigation I found that a few years previous Leixlip had been identified for divestment by popular vote by parents in the town, however nothing had come of it, so I decided to get involved with ET to help them establish a school in Leixlip," she said.

“Jennifer (Buttner) first got in touch in 2017 about starting a campaign in Leixlip for Educate together, although public opinion was behind us and we very much had the support of the wider community, it seemed we would have an uphill battle in identifying a school for divestment and making it happen within the next couple of years, in fact it was looking increasingly more likely that my son Faolan would have to start school in North Kildare Educate Together in Celbridge rather than in his own home town.”

However, she said the announcement from the Department of Education in 2018 that Leixlip would be opening a new primary school in September 2019, and that the vote for patronage would commence in the autumn of 2018, brought renewed hope that her son would attend a school in his home town with an ethos in line with her own.

“Over the coming months and years I look forward to establishing and developing the school here in Leixlip along with Mary, Educate Together, my fellow families attending ET and of course the wider local community," she added.