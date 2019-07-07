Kildare garden project attracting national attention

A community project in Rathcoffey has been attracting a lot of attention.

On June 21, a large crowed gathered at the Zero Waste Community Garden located at Mooretown Drive. The award winning project involves the growing of a variety of vegetables.

Aided by Kildare County Council and other groups, the idea for the project was “to bring the community together through gardening,” according to Mooretown resident, Pat Pender, who initiated the project.

In March, it won an Energia Get Ireland Growing award and will be judged in the National Pride of Place competition on July 16.

Pat, a retired Clane businessman, is a key worker with fellow Mooretown resident, Michael Mitchell. “It is a community project,” said Pat, who has lived in the area 19 years. “I brought it up with the Mooretown Drive Residents Association and they agreed.” Residents shared the first crops grown.

The county council has been “hugely supportive,” he said. The project is based on 1.5 acres of council land. It boasts a €5,500 poly tunnel and a small office.

“It is planned to start a cottage market, open to organic growers, in Farrington’s Yard next September,” said Pat, who told the Leader the project has attracted huge interest from other potential groups.

Michael Mitchell said the garden included much wildlife, including flowers to aid bees and butterflies to promotion biodiversity.

Thousands of volunteer hours have gone in. Great help has come from Karen O’Donoghue of Grow It Yourself.