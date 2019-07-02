Clane bus stop mystery

The move to provide an easy to find bus stop for the new 139 bus services, which runs through Clane, appears to be a very slow one.



The matter was raised once again at Clane Community Council’s monthly meeting on June 24. Members were reminded that there was still no bus stop sign for the 139 service.

Council member, Tom McCreery, said people often asked him in the street where the bus stop was.

The meeting was also told that the County Council cannot say where the stop and sign can go until it gets the go ahead from the National Transport Authority (NTA).