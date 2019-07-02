Fire fighters needed at Newbridge Fire Station

Kildare Fire Service are looking for retained fire fighters for Newbridge Fire Station.

They are looking for suitably qualified applicants for inclusion on a panel. A successful applicant could earn an annual allowance of up to €10,812.

There is also a clothing allowance, drill rate, fire fees, day, night and weekend rates.

A fire fighter recruitment information session is to be held at Newbridge fire station on Friday, July 12 at 10am.

Application forms available on the Kildare County Council website. Last date for applications is July 18.