NATIONAL NEWS: Man due in court this morning in connection with firearms seizure

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have charged a man in his early twenties in relation to a firearms seizure that occurred on May 28.

A man was arrested on Friday June 28 and detained in relation to the possession of firearms and has since been charged.

He will be appearing in relation to this seizure this morning, Tuesday July 2 at Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am.