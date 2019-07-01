'Healing angel' expected to draw large crowds to Baltinglass this week

The Pilgrim Statue of St Michael will visit St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on Wednesday.

The statue will be welcomed at 7.30pm by Fr Peter Prusakiewicz CSMA, international speaker and Chief Editor of the Catholic quarterly magazine The Angels.

Known as the Archangel Michael, St Michael was first seen as a healing angel, and then over time as a protector and the leader of the army of God against the forces of evil.

A Talk in St Joseph's Church will be followed by Eucharistic Healing Hour.

Blessing of the scapular of St Michael will take place and individual veneration of the first class relic of St Faustina.

For further information go to www.stmichaelthearchangel.info

For further information, contact: Fr Gerard Ahern, (059) 6482768.

