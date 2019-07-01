Horse racing industry supports over 4,700 jobs in Kildare

The horse breeding and racing industries support over 4,700 jobs in direct, indirect and secondary employment in County Kildare.

This is just one of the key findings of a Regional Economic Impact Study conducted by Horse Racing Ireland and Deloitte, which is published today.

The study highlights the economic reach of the industry in the county, and has found that over €420m of direct and indirect expenditure is generated in Kildare.

The breeding sector is a huge contributor to the direct economic impact of the industry with more than 820 registered breeders in the region, approximately 14% of the country’s total. Kildare is home to over 2,100 broodmares, with 41 stallions standing in the county.

Of the 8,700 horses in training in Ireland, approximately 1800 – 20% of the national total – are trained in County Kildare. There are close to 80 trainers in the county, including some of the most famous trainers in the world like Dermot Weld, Jessica Harrington, Kevin Prendergast, Michael Halford, John Oxx and Willie McCreery. They employ approximately 600 people between them.

Kildare is also the home of many of the administrative bodies and support services for the industry, including Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, Goffs Bloodstock Sales, Weatherbys Ireland, Irish Equine Centre and RACE amongst others.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “It’s not by accident that Kildare has earned the moniker of The Thoroughbred County and this new report really does underline the incredible impact the industry has on every corner of the county. There are three wonderful racetracks in the county and a tradition of racing and breeding, and it is an ambition of Horse Racing Ireland to build on the success of both the breeding and racing industries, increasing the numbers employed and adding to an already impressive contribution to the local economy.”