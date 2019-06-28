Curragh temporarily evacuated during Derby Festival after false fire alarm

The Curragh Racecourse was temporarily evacuated after the piercing sound of an fire alarm rang out in the Grandstand building.

Footage from Racing TV show stewards urging racegoers to vacate the venue.

Horses were also withdrawn from the stalls ahead of the 3.45pm race.

However proceedings returned to normal at the racecourse after a few minutes.

And the Curragh Cup race went to post a little later than scheduled.

A lot of attention is on the new-look Curragh Racecourse which cost over €80m to redevelop.

The second day of the Derby Festival kicked off with the Barronstown Stud Irish Maiden at 3.15pm.

The final race today is the 6.25 under stARTers orders Handicap.