Naas ring road money should be diverted to solve congestion elsewhere

Naas politicians have been criticised for voting against the €10m inner relief road. Kildare County Council say the road was necessary to link the Dublin Road and Blessington Road to alleviate traffic congestion.

However, the seven Naas councillors voted by six votes to one (with Cllr Fintan Brett against) to reject the plan on June 17.

Now Cllr Rob Power has attacked the decision to turn down €4.5m from the Government towards the project and has called on KCC officials to fight to retain the funding for other projects in County Kildare.

KCC official Niall Morrissey has already said the council will try to hold on to the money and Cllr Power believes the money should be spent on measures to ease traffic congestion in Newbridge.

Cllr Power supported the relief road project when he was a councillor in the Naas area.

However he now represents the Newbridge area, having been elected there on May 24.

“This is enormous money to be turning down for what I believe was a really important project. Not only was this an impactful and measurable solution to traffic issues in Naas but was also a necessary piece of infrastructure on which hundreds of houses were reliant. The rejection of this proposed road has the net effect of refusing planning permission to 800 units in Naas,” he said.

He also said that planning permission was previously granted to several projects on the Blessington Road which were to be built in a phased approach, contingent on delivery of a relief road. He added these units cannot go ahead as the infrastructure will not now be in place to support them. It is estimated that these units would have brought in more than €10m in development levies for Kildare County Council.

“There is broad agreement from the public, council engineers and the Transport Authority that a second bridge is badly needed in Newbridge. Traffic in the town is beyond capacity. “Other towns like Kilcullen, Kildare and Celbridge are crying out for traffic relief and would make excellent use of this funding.”