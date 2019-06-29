Car park for Sallins train users to open in September

The new car park for Sallins train station is expected to be open by early September, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless.

It was announced earlier this year that train passengers driving to Sallins station will be able to park in the adjacent underground facility at the Waterways, providing 202 car spaces.

Deputy Lawless has welcomed news of progress on the car park, outlining that discussions between Irish Rail and the Waterways management are at an advanced stage, with the site owner currently completing some outstanding engineering works at the facility.

“Final contractual arrangements are being put in place between Irish Rail and the centre and should be completed soon, with the car park expected to open in early September”, said Deputy Lawless.

Mr Lawless, who has lobbied for improved facilities for rail users, said that the parking facilities at the station have been at breaking point for some time now.

“This much needed extra parking capacity will make a real difference to the people using this station every day.

“I have been supportive of this project throughout and I will continue to offer any assistance I can to the parties,” he concluded.

Last year the National Transport Authority announced that a project to “expand car parking provision” at the station was underway.

Some 270 new spaces were to be provided — bringing the total car parking capacity to about 445.

It was planned that the new car park spaces would be beside the existing ones.

But because the number of new spaces is more than originally intended this work will take longer than expected. Train users, especially regular commuters have long complained about parking availability in Sallins.