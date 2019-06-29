Naas soccer event aims to raise funds for charity

Naas Sports Centre will host the inaugural #OK2TalkIRL event, a five-a-side football festival with the unique Cian Mullally memorial cup and shield up for grabs.

It takes place on Saturday, June 29, at 10am, and former Irish soccer international Niall Quinn is expected to participate.

His close friend Ben Holmes, a local Naas man, and Cian’s family, came together earlier this year to create the #OK2TalkIRL event to raise funds for local Samaritans. #OK2TalkIRL also intends to raise awareness of mental health issues and the suicide epidemic plaguing young men in Ireland.

In November 2018 at the age of 21, Cian died tragically by suicide, leaving behind his loving parents Donal and Mary, brothers Damian and Niall and sisters Karen and Caoimhe.

A soldier in the Defence Forces and avid sports lover, Cian is remembered as a vibrant and kind young man.

His passing has devastated his family, friends, teammates at Naas AFC, Eire Óg Corra Choill, Raheens and the wider Caragh/Naas community.

This year Ben and Cian’s family invite members of the public to join in the #OK2TalkIRL football festival to raise money for Samaritans Kildare, a charity organisation that provides a vital listening service for those in mental and emotional distress.

Samaritans Kildare is located at McElwaine Centre in Newbridge and relies on their team of volunteers to ensure that there is always someone available and on hand to support those in distress.

This soccer festival, promises to be a day packed full of family fun.

A feast of activities is on the menu, including face painting, bouncy castles for children, football inflatables, live music, army display and much more, with food and refreshments available - all in a carnival atmosphere.

It will also bring together a community fractured by the loss of an inspiring young man.

Tickets for the event cost €140 euro per team of seven and are available for purchase at eventbrite.ie or by searching for #OK2TalkIRL or email ok2talkirl@gmail.com.