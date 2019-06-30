Public art for local charity on display at Kildare Village

Kildare Village had a charity fundraising public arts display on show at the designer outlet centre last week.

No less than six life-sized horse sculptures, each expertly painted by some of Ireland’s finest artists, went down a treat with shoppers and visitors.

‘Mother’ by Michelle McBride, ‘Trojan Horse — Call Me Hope!’ by Catherine (Katy) Palmieri-Seddiq, ‘Geronimo’ by Eamon Colman, ‘Sheba’ by The Edge in collaboration with Duda, ‘Spiorad na Machairí’ (Spirit of the Plains) by Gráinne Dowling and ‘Sally Fire in her Belly’ by Liam O’Neill were on display at Kildare Village.

The ‘under stARTers orders’ public arts initiative was inspired by the new Curragh Racecourse and each of these unique works of art are currently for sale at www.startersorders.ie. The really great news is that all the funds raised from the sale of these horse sculptures will be shared equally between Kildare charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.

“In February, a collection of no less than 21 white fibre resin horse sculptures arrived in Kildare and we engaged a selection of Ireland’s best-loved artists to paint them in their own unique style,” said project manager Dave Southern.

“The entire collection of these incredible life-sized painted horses have been on display at various locations all over the county over the past few weeks.”

Visitors to the website can now simply bid on a selection of the horse sculptures created by some of Ireland’s best-loved artists to be in with the chance to own one.