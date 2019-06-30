Credit union gives funds to clubs and organisations in Kildare

Croí Laighean Credit Union hosted its annual Community Fund celebration dinner in the Johnstown Estate on June 11 last.

Over 150 representatives from 75 local clubs and organisations attended.

The clubs received money from the Credit Union’s 2019 Community Fund which is worth a total of €50,000.

Over 150 representatives from those organisations attended a celebration dinner, coming from areas from Leixlip to Edenderry.

In place for the last three years, the community fund is made up of donations from members of Croí Laighean Credit Union. In that time €130,000 has been given back to the community and over 200 local voluntary groups have benefitted.

Speaking at the dinner, Theresa O’Neill, Community Fund co-ordinator at Croí Laighean Credit Union, said they were delighted to be able to support 75 local clubs and voluntary organisations this year. “We especially welcome the nine clubs from the Leixlip area who made applications this year for the first time and we would encourage all clubs in the Leixlip area to apply next year by submitting an application form to us.”

Caroline Daniels, Deputy CEO, CLCU, said the celebration dinner was a special evening. “It was an opportunity to thank the volunteers in those organisations who give up so much of their time to make our community a better place. We share their ethos of community spirit and giving back to make our community a better place and it is a pleasure to work side by side with them.”