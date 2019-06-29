Kildare girl shortlisted for Fashion Hero TV show

A Clane girl who has just completed her Leaving Cert is hoping to be selected to take part in a television series to be filmed in South Africa.

Lucy Watson, who has just finished at Scoil Mhuire, will known in around three weeks if she has been selected to take part in Fashion Hero, which would run on Amazon Prime TV.

Lucy applied a year ago to take part in the show, which is about positivity and diversity in the fashion industry.

She has now been shortlisted for the series which would go out on terrestrial television as well as Amazon Prime in a number of countries including the UK and Britain.

Her mother, Shirley, said she would have to go to South Africa for about three weeks, possibly next October or November, to do a series of photo shoots and for the filming of the series.

A prize would be being picked as a brand ambassador for some group or other.

One of the hosts of the show is Brooke Hogan, daughter of “Hulk” Hogan.

Lucy, who know works with Sue Kelly at Ruby Event and Modelling Management has done a number of modelling jobs.

While she has completed her Leaving Cert she is unsure what she wants to do just yet. “I am not sure what I want to do but I am thinking of hairdressing,” she said.

In the past, Lucy has campaigned for a better deal for shorter models.

Most in the industry are tall but Lucy measures up at 5ft 5ins, two inches off the industry norm. Last year she was cast for an inclusivity fashion show during London Fashion Week.