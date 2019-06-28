St. Patrick’s National School in Newbridge awarded two great honours

St Patricks National School at Morristown, Newbridge is finishing off the final term on a high, having been awarded two significant flags recently.

The flags commend the huge efforts of the staff and students in the fields of the environment and sport.

The first accolade was the Green Flag for efforts in biodiversity in the school. This is the fifth Green Flag the school has won. Previously awarded flags were for efforts in Water, Energy, Litter and Waste and Travel. The flag was awarded at a ceremony in The Helix, DCU earlier this month. On the day, two students, Sophie and Sarah from the schools Green School Committee collected the flag on behalf of the school.

Ms Deirdre Kingston, Green schools co-ordinator in St Patrick’s, said she was very proud of the efforts of all the students in the school in obtaining this Green Flag for Biodiversity.

Speaking on the day the flag was raised at the school Deirdre expressed her joy: “I hope working for this flag has instilled a love and respect for nature and that the children continue to care for their environment into adulthood.”

As an additional honour, a group of the 6th class girls were asked to perform the schools Green Code for the ceremony. The girls put the code into a very catchy rap. Not many can say they performed on stage at the Helix so this was definitely a day to remember and one of which they can be very proud.

The second flag awarded to the school in recent weeks was A Five Star GAA Flag. St Patrick’s is now a GAA 5 Star Centre. It is awarded to schools to acknowledge the outstanding work of teachers in promoting gaelic games. It engages children in a manner where they experience the optimum level of fun, friendship, fairness and fitness.

Mr Joe Murphy, the school’s co-ordinator said; “Winning the flag is a result of a collective effort from all students and staff; I hope it instills a love of sport in students and that they had fun achieving this honour.”

St. Patrick’s would like to wish the best of luck to our current sixth class as they move on to secondary school and hope they achieve all their ambitions.

Any enquiries regarding enrolment for the next school year, please call the office on 045 432446 or email: scopadnua.ias@eircom.net .