PHOTOS: Fancy a superb Kildare modern residence with landscaped gardens, tennis court and paddock?

This superb modern residence with landscaped gardens, tennis court and a paddock on five acres with specular views towards the Curragh has just come on the market.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Ardross, Dunmurray, the Curragh has been in the same ownership for the last 15 years and is approximately 3km from the Curragh, 3km Kildare Town, 8km Newbridge, 7km Motorway Dublin 45km Newlands Cross.

The sitting room at Ardross, Dunmurray

The property, which was built in the 80's, comprises 3,526 sq. ft. set in the middle of mature landscape gardens and grounds with complete privacy.

It's within easy access of both Kildare and Newbridge with Arrow train service to the City and just a few minutes drive from the M7 Motorway Junction 12.

The property is nicely set back from the road and approached via electronic gates with tarmacadam drive.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, three large reception rooms, fully fitted kitchen with AGA cooker, breakfast area, utility. There are four bedrooms two with bathroom ensuite and a family bathroom.

The top class kitchen

Outside includes a double garage, glass house, garden store, tack room.

The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property and contain many specimen trees, shrubs and plants and are professionally landscaped. Sloping away from the house it affords complete privacy with magnificent views. The paddock is all in permanent pasture and is ideal for a pony or hunter. There is also a tarmacadam tennis court.

Paddy Jordan who is handling the sale is quoting an asking price of €750,000.

Viewings strictly by prior appointment.

One of the stunning bedrooms

The dining room

The entrance

Another of the spacious bedrooms

The exterior of the property

The entrance hall