Deaths in Kildare, June 28, 2019

Ena Coen (née Heffernan) - Bridge Street, Gort, Galway / Leixlip, Kildare / Ballina, Mayo



Ena Coen of Bridge Street, Gort, Co. Galway, Leixlip and late of Ballina, Co. Mayo passed away peacefully on June 27 at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Paddy (Gilmartins Pharmacy Gort) and mother of the late Michael, she is deeply regretted by: her daughters Ann, Frances, Caitríona, Patricia, son Robert, sister Fran Fox, sister in law Mary D Heffernan, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ena will lie in repose at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown Eircode (D15 DE 98) this evening, Friday June 28 from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday June 29 at 11am in Our Lady's Nativity Church, Leixlip. Ena's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman's Church, Gort, Co. Galway Saturday afternoon June 29 for prayers at 3.30pm. Sympathsing will take place after the prayers. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery, Gort. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Joseph (Joe) Connolly - Morristown Biller, Newbridge, Kildare / Inverin, Galway



oseph (Joe) Connolly of Morristown Biller, Newbridge and late of Inverin, Co. Galway passed away peacefully on June 26 at St. James's Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, daughter Siobhan, sons Brian, Aidan and families, grandchildren, brothers, sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, today, Friday June 28 from 3pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Knock Cemetery, Inverin, Co. Galway arriving at approximately 3.30pm to 4pm.

Dr. David Lloyd Crone - Cooligmartin House, Donadea



Dr David Lloyd Crone, formerly of Derbyshire, England and Hong Kong passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25 at The Beacon Hospital after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, daughters Charlotte and Rachel, son Jasper, his nine grandchildren, sons-in-law Brian and James, daughter-in-law Julie, sister Susan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Allenwood from 3pm on Sunday until 5pm. Removal on Monday, July 1, to arrive at the Church of St. Michael and all Angels, Millicent, Clane for Funeral Service at 10am. Private cremation after. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, the Curragh’. Donations box in church.

Bridget (Bridie) Montague (née Monaghan) - Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare / Geesala, Mayo



Bridget (Bridie) Montague, formerly of Geesala, Co. Mayo passed away peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown on on Thursday June 27. Predeceased by her brother P.J., loving wife of John and dear mother of Michael, she will be sadly missed by her family, twin sister Mary (Coonan), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Sunday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.