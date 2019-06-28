Man due to appear before court this morning in relation to death of Blessington mother
"She was the kindest and happiest person I have ever met."
The late Skaidrite Valdgeima
A man in his early twenties is appearing before Criminal Court later this morning in relation to the fatal stabbing on Wednesday morning in Dublin city of a mother residing in Blessington.
Skaidrite Valdgeima (34), a mother to three, is alleged to have been stabbed, sustaining fatal wounds, at an apartment on Bonham St, Dublin 8, earlier this week, Wednesday, June 26.
Friend Dan Glynn said: "She was the kindest and happiest person I have ever met."
The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 4, at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.
