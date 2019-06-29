KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 28 acres of Prosperous land up for sale with guide price of €290,000

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market 28 acres of good quality land just outside the village of Prosperous and close to the surrounding towns of Clane (5km), Sallins (9km), Naas (12km), Celbridge (17km) and Newbridge (18km).

The entire is also only a short drive to M4 and M7 Motorways.

The land is in two blocks with 24 acres in the main holding and a four acre site across the road.

The entire is all in grass with lovely mature hedgerows and natural boundaries.

The smaller plot across the road has dual road frontage in a rectangular shaped layout.

Both plots would be ideal for the construction of a residence subject to obtaining the usual planning permissions.

Lot 1: 24 acres (9.71 hectares).

Lot 2: 4 acres (1.61 hectares).

Lot 1 is being issued with a guide price of €240,000 with Lot 2 at €50,000.

The property will be auctioned on Tuesday July 23 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge. For additional information contact Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan of the selling agents.