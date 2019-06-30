Modern Celbridge family home finished to high standard

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market this exceptional four-bedroom, semi-detached home which extends to 1,835 sq. ft.

This property presents in turnkey condition with a thoroughly modern finish throughout.

Number 24 Willow Rise offers ideal family living accommodation with a large kitchen extension, playroom, spacious first floor living area and four generously sized bedrooms.

Energy efficient

This is an energy efficient home with B3 BER certification. Primrose Gate is a hugely popular development, with an abundance of well-maintained green space.

It is conveniently located just a short stroll from all local amenities including Hazelhatch Train station, Wolstan’s (Supervalu) Shopping Centre, bus stops, schools and Celbridge Main Street.

Viewings are a must to fully appreciate what this property has to offer.

The guide price for this property is € 375,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01-628 8400 or email the agent on mickw@coonan.com