My Kildare Life interview with Eoin Hallissey

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

We used to visit my uncle Paddy in Clane and I fondly remember his donkey Neddy (who I’m glad to say is still knocking about). You could say my first real Kildare memories were going down to Ashleigh’s in Donadea about ten years ago.

On my first visit, we were playing with newborn kittens in the stable, which seemed like a fairly idyllic country scene for a Dub like me! That summer I worked, (converting attics around Kildare) for my brother-in-law, Mr Attic, and lived with my sister in Kildare town. I saw a fair bit of the county travelling over the hill of Allen to Donadea and back!

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

We’re lucky in Kildare that we are close enough to where the majority of jobs are, yet still have access to peaceful countryside. Commuting can be a pain and there should be more jobs locally, but it’s still a fairly privileged position.

There is a balance to be struck with development but Kildare’s countryside needs to be protected to ensure the whole county doesn’t become an over-developed suburb of Dublin.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

I love my coffee and PS Coffee Roasters in Clane and Naas is as good as any coffee I have had anywhere in the world. It’s great to see independent local businesses thriving. They add to a community in a way I don’t think any chain can. For a good meal, you can’t beat The Grill Shack at Roche’s. The food is top quality, the Guinness is great and you can even bring your dogs! I haven’t tried to bring the dogs along to too many restaurants, but I think there’s something of an unspoken rule regarding that type of thing.

WHY DID YOU CONTEST THE ELECTION FOR THE GREENS IN KILDARE?

I have always been politically aware, and actually have a degree in History and Political Science.

I had never been politically active before last year, when I canvassed with Kildare Together for Yes.

I have always voted Green, and you can see across Europe that people are waking up to the need to properly tackle environmental issues.

Despite the fact I wasn’t elected, I have now joined a network of people in the Green Party, and other groups like Extinction Rebellion Kildare, who are committed to helping our planet. That alone made the effort worth it.

In a way I learned more about Irish politics in the two months of campaigning than in four years studying it in Trinity.