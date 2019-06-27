Kildare man found driving at 111km/h in a residential area

A man found driving at over a hundred kilometeres per hour in a residential area in Athy last year was fined €400 for careless driving.

Daniel Danci, 28, with an address at Old Mill Race, Monasterevin, appeared before Athy District Court on June 25, charged with dangerous driving at Kilberry, Athy.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob, for the proseuction, said Mr Danci was driving at 111 km/h in a 50km/h zone on May 16 2018. He had a previous conviction for drink driving in 2015.

Jackie McManus, solicitor, representing Mr Danci, said her client was late to collect children and asked that the charge be reduced to careless driving to avoid a disqualification as he needed his car. Judge Desmond Zaidan reduced the charge to careless driving.